Gov. signs executive order to establish Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 19-14 on Thursday, July 18 establishing Missouri’s Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group.
This will provide input on the state’s short, medium and long-term flood recovery priorities and give feedback on the state’s current levee system with suggested changes.
Missouri has been plagued by record-level flooding this year. More than 80 levees have overtopped or breached, ” Governor Parson said. “The impact of flooding on our citizens and communities has been devastating, costing millions of dollars in property damage. This working group will play a key role in establishing Missouri’s path forward to rebuilding infrastructure, revitalizing damaged farm ground, and refocusing our flood-control priorities.”
The working group is to submit an initial report to Parson with findings and suggestions by December 31, 2019, with a final report due May 31, 2020.
Members of the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group include the Departments of Natural Resources, Agriculture, Economic Development, Transportation, and the State Emergency Management Agency. Representatives from the Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Corn Growers Association, and Missouri Soybean Association are members as well.
The Coalition to Protect the Missouri River, the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition, local government, and others will also be represented.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.