Gov. Pritzker: Illinois to refuse to implement gag rule on women’s health

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker says the State of Illinois will refuse to implement the Trump administration’s Title X gag rule.
The gag rule stops federal funding for contraception for low-income women - unless providers refuse to refer or provide abortion services along with other reproductive health care.
Title X provides critical preventive health services, including HIV prevention and testing, breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment, and reproductive health care for thousands of low-income, uninsured and under-insured Illinois residents.
“President Trump’s gag rule undermines women’s health care and threatens the providers that millions of women and girls rely on, and we will not let that stand in the state of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Under my administration, Illinois will always stand with women and protect their fundamental right to choose. While I’m committed to bringing as many federal dollars to the state as possible, I refuse to sacrifice our values and allow vital care to lapse. In this state, we trust women to make their own health care decisions and will guarantee access to reproductive health care for all of our residents.”
Nearly 773,000 women of reproductive age are in need of publicly supported contraceptive services and supplies.
