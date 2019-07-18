Gabe Parker attorneys file motion to suppress his statements from day of Marshall Co. High School shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The attorneys for an accused high school shooter filed a motion on July 15 to suppress statements he made on the day of the shooting.
Gabe Parker’s attorneys are asking the courts to keep any and all statements he made on that day out of the trial.
Parker’s legal team said police interrogated him without a lawyer present immediately after he was taken into custody. He was 15 at the time of the interrogation.
They also argue that his statements were not voluntary and violated his federal and state rights.
His attorneys claim a detective read Parker his rights, but didn’t ask Parker if he wanted to waive his rights. The filing claimed authorities questioned Parker for nearly an hour before having him formally sign away his Miranda rights.
They also claim authorities never reached out to Parker’s mother, as required by state law, and continued to question him as she actively tried to stop the interrogation.
According to the filing, authorities barred two attorneys from seeing Parker during the interrogation.
It stated the interrogation lasted for nearly two hours and came to an end when Parked asked for an attorney.
A judge will consider the motion at a hearing on August 19.
Parker is charged in connection to the January 23, 2018 shooting that killed two of his classmates and injured dozens of others. He was certified as an adult and is now facing the highest level of punishment a juvenile can face under Kentucky law.
His trial date was set for June 1, 2020. A request for it to be moved to Christian County was approved on May 17.
On March 23, the Marshall County Circuit Court released an order denying a motion to send the case of the Marshall County shooting suspect back to juvenile court.
The trial is expected to last about 20 days.
