First Alert Thursday Outlook

An upper ridge is building over the region today, and will keep us hot and rain-free for the next few days. Dew point temperatures look to be exceptionally high for the next few days, making for very high heat index/’feels like’ conditions….starting today but especially Friday and Saturday as skies remain mainly clear. Peak heat index numbers look to be about 110 and above Friday and Saturday afternoons…and official heat warnings are in effect. Overnights will be warm and muggy as well….so not much relief even overnight. By Sunday things will start to change as a significant pattern shift takes place.
Models started hinting at this way last weekend but now are very strongly showing an upper ridge developing over the west and northerly flow aloft developing over the eastern U.S. by Sunday night into Monday. This will mean extreme heat and wildfire danger in the west, but cooler and less humid conditions in the east for a few days. In our region this pattern shift looks to drive a cold front through from NW to SE by Sunday evening. Strong or severe storms will be possible with this front given hot, humid conditions. Behind the front we’ll have noticeably milder and less humid conditions for much of next week starting Monday. Temps will be a bit cooler but dew points look to drop from the 70s to around 60, which is significant. A warming trend will gradually develop later in the week, however.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.