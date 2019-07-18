First Alert Thursday Outlook

Models started hinting at this way last weekend but now are very strongly showing an upper ridge developing over the west and northerly flow aloft developing over the eastern U.S. by Sunday night into Monday. This will mean extreme heat and wildfire danger in the west, but cooler and less humid conditions in the east for a few days. In our region this pattern shift looks to drive a cold front through from NW to SE by Sunday evening. Strong or severe storms will be possible with this front given hot, humid conditions. Behind the front we’ll have noticeably milder and less humid conditions for much of next week starting Monday. Temps will be a bit cooler but dew points look to drop from the 70s to around 60, which is significant. A warming trend will gradually develop later in the week, however.