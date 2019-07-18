First Alert Action Day through Saturday due to heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw a lot of clouds across much of the area for the first half of the day thanks to last night’s storms. This has kept temperatures cooler than expected but tomorrow we will be back in the heat. Temperatures this evening will be warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 70s.
Friday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will reach the middle 90s with the heat index ranging between 110 and 115 degrees.
The heat looks to continue through the weekend, but relief is on the way next week. A cold front will bring a chance of storms Sunday into Monday followed by much cooler weather next week.
