FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY DUE TO HIGH HEAT INDEX

Light isolated rain is left over this morning from last night’s storm complex, this will diminish, and clouds will clear out heading into the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. First alert action days start today through Saturday due to high actual temperatures and high humidity levels causing heat index values to range from 105F to 110F with isolated areas higher than this. Many days of these uncomfortable conditions will be dangerous. Staying outside too long or even in hot cars can lead to heat related illnesses. Please stay hydrated, wear light colored clothing, breathable clothing (materials such as cotton), and do not leave pets, children, or elderly in cars.