First Alert Action Day due to the heat through Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are dealing with a few strong to severe storms this evening. These storms will weaken over the next few hours and after midnight most of this activity will be gone. Temperatures will be very muggy over night with rain cooled lower 70s warming into the middle 70s by morning.
Thursday will be partly sunny and very hot. Highs temperatures will reach the middle 90s but with the humidity across the area, the heat index will range between 105 and 115 degrees. Because of many areas approaching 115 degrees with the heat index, we have issued a First Alert Action Day for the extreme heat.
The heat looks to continue through at least Saturday. We are watching a cold front that should bring relief to the area early next week.
