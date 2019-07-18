EMA: Flood damage assessment more than $5.4M in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Flood damage assessment so far in Alexander County, Illinois is over $5.4 million according to Emergency Management.
Director Mike Turner said the estimates can go up to down because some roads are still covered in water and can’t be evaluated as of yet. The assessment has been turned over to IEMA and FEMA.
This is just public expenses. Turner said the next step is to evaluate private homes and businesses.
Initial assessments:
- Cairo: $768,054.08
- Tamms: $353, 329.52
- McClure: $360,248.84
- East Cape Girardeau: $658,154.22
- Local Fire Departments: $18,481.69
- Water Districts: 14,267.46
- Cairo Drainage District: $124,363.47
- Public Utilities: $25,891.76
- All County Departments: $3,299,508.50
Total: $5,497,936.39
