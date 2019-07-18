Chance to win free beer for life at ‘Pop Up Schop’ in National Forest

(KFVS) - Are you adventurous and would like free beer for life? Busch Beer is offering just that to one lucky winner.
Busch Beer announced the launch of its first-ever “Pop Up Schop.”
Hidden deep in a National Forest, anyone adventurous enough to find the shop will have a chance to win the ultimate prize.
Busch started releasing clues this week on Twitter @buschbeer , with the final location to be revealed Friday July 19.
The company has also pledged to plant 100 trees in a National Forest for every visitor who arrives.
