Chance to win free beer for life at ‘Pop Up Schop’ in National Forest

Chance to win free beer for life at ‘Pop Up Schop’ in National Forest
Hidden deep in a National Forest, anyone adventurous enough to find the shop will have a chance to win the ultimate prize
By James Long | July 18, 2019 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 3:39 PM

(KFVS) - Are you adventurous and would like free beer for life? Busch Beer is offering just that to one lucky winner.

Busch Beer announced the launch of its first-ever “Pop Up Schop.”

Hidden deep in a National Forest, anyone adventurous enough to find the shop will have a chance to win the ultimate prize.

Busch started releasing clues this week on Twitter @buschbeer , with the final location to be revealed Friday July 19.

The company has also pledged to plant 100 trees in a National Forest for every visitor who arrives.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.