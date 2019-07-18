Back-to-school health fair to be held in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, July 23 the Jackson County Health Department will hold a back-to-school health fair.
From 3 to 6 p.m. services will be offered for eligible children.
They can get height and weight checks, evaluations for WIC eligibility, healthy snacks and recipes, books from the Little Free Library and immunizations.
Jackson County Health Department staff said the department is a Vaccines for Children (VFC) provider.
That means the department provides reduced-cost or free immunizations to eligible children under 19 years of age.
Department officials said most insurance plans are accepted.
This includes Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs).
MCO representatives will be present to answer questions about services and assist with choosing the best plan for your family.
Officials said children can be entered into a drawing for prizes including backpacks stuffed with school supplies.
Games will be provided as well as health educational materials. Officials said residents will have the chance to meet community organizations, like Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois, Shawnee Health Service, and Centerstone.
Dental Safari will also be on site to offer dental exams, cleaning, fluoride treatments and sealants.
For more information about immunizations and other clinical services, visit the Jackson County Health Department website at www.jchdonline.org or call (618) 684-3143, ext. 119.
