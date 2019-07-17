What you need to know July 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 17.
Isolated showers and storms may linger in our eastern counties this morning.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll see partly cloudy skies as we head into the afternoon with the chance of isolated showers or storms possible.
Heavy rain and gusty winds are anticipated with any storm that develops. The heat and humidity will build up today with high temperatures in the low 90s.
Dew points surge into the upper 70s which will lead to very uncomfortable conditions the next five days.
We have a excessive heat watch issued starting Thursday afternoon through Sunday night.
Heat related illness are common with index values from 105 degrees and up. We look to stay dry and see more sun during this time period.
- A man is facing multiple drug charges after a report of an attempted burglary.
- Crews installed new, bigger pumps near Route 146 on Tuesday.
- Volunteers in McClure roll their sleeves up every day to help out their community to deliver “blessing boxes.”
- The Flood of 2019 is breaking duration records on many river gauges in the Heartland
Hundreds turned out for the funeral of a veteran they didn’t know in southern Indiana.
Authorities pulled half of a kilo of cocaine from under a man’s toupee, valued at $34,000.
