40th annual AG tour in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Wednesday, July 17 marks the 40th annual ag tour in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
The event gives community members a look at agricultural businesses in the area and what products they bring to market.
Co-Owner of Meier Horseshoe Teresa Meier said it’s an opportunity to show what the industry has to offer.
“All the amazing things that are available here in Cape County that you can see and do and that are part of agriculture and part of the community,” Horseshoe said.
This year they are touring Meier Horse Shoe Pines, Zeller Farms, Knowlan Family Farm and Signature Packaging & Paper.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.