Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening

Scattered storms will continue for the evening hours, with most of the storms falling apart after sunset. A few storms could be severe with strong winds and very heavy rain. Excessive heat indices will continue for the next several days. Tonight lows will dip into the 70s. Mainly dry weather expected for the rest of the workweek, with heat indices ranging from 100 to 108. We are watching a cold front for early next week, this will bring more rain and thunderstorms back to the area, but also bring relief from the extreme heat.