Southeastern Illinois College announces Student Orientation Session

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Student Orientation for the fall semester has been scheduled at Southeastern Illinois College.
First-time degree and certificate students are strongly encouraged to attend the orientation session and will be awarded free credit for EDUC 122 for attending.
The orientation will cover information on enrollment, financial aid, TRiO student support, txtSIC, student email and online classes. Students attending will also receive a tour of campus and have a chance to get an SIC ID card. The session is additionally a chance to meet other new students, faculty and staff.
The orientation session is Aug. 6, 1-3:30 p.m. on the Harrisburg campus in the Learning Commons in Building A.
“The New Student Orientation sessions provide students a great opportunity to learn important information about SIC,” said Kyla Burford, SIC associate dean of student Services/Registrar. “Students who attend orientation are better prepared to make the transition to higher education.”
For students who choose to take online classes, there are several orientation times available. Online class orientations are Monday, Aug. 12, from noon-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 10-11 a.m. and 5-6 p.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 9-10 a.m. and 4-5 p.m. All sessions will take place in room B224 at the Harrisburg Campus.
“Like any class, you need to find out where everything is, and online learning is no different,” said Ben Ross, SIC Distance Learning Specialist. “Online Orientation provides students with the information they need to understand how the online learning environment works, helps them find answers to questions, and feel better prepared for the upcoming semester.”
Registration for the fall semester is going on now and classes begin Aug. 12. Summer office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 2. Regular office hours resume the following week: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
For more information about orientation or to register, contact Kyla Burford at 618-252-5400, ext. 2440 or kyla.burford@sic.edu. For a schedule of classes, stop by the Harrisburg or Carmi campuses or find the course schedule online at www.sic.edu.
