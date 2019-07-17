4 people injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-57 at mile marker 84

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 on Monday afternoon, July 16.
The crash happened around 1:55 p.m. and officers say driving too fast for conditions added to the crash.
According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 Dodge was going northbound on I-57 near mile marker 84 when the driver, 42-year-old Perla Middleton, of Statesboro, Ga., tried to change lanes and hit a 2016 Volvo driven by 62-year-old Dennis Grammer, of Peru, Ind.
Troopers say the Volvo tried to slow down after being hit by the vehicle and a 2004 Buick driven by 25-year-old Cheyenne Kinsley, of Lebanon, Mo., was unable to stop and rear-ended it.
Middleton, her 20-year-old passenger and her 19-year-old passenger had non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP. They say Kinsley also had non-life-threatening injuries.
Grammer was reportedly not injured.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.