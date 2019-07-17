Need for donations increased in Alexander County; Spark volunteers go door-to-door with ‘Blessing Boxes’

MCCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - Volunteers in McClure roll their sleeves up every day to help out their community to deliver “blessing boxes.”
A dozen of volunteers are collecting donations, boxing them up, and even delivering them community members in need.
James Myers with The Spark Ministries is gathering those boxes and taking them to people.
“We are a community of neighbors, and neighbors help neighbors and that’s what we are doing,” he said.
However, on Monday night, Levee Road was closed, so they are not able to take donation directly to East Cape Girardeau. Despite the hurdle, Myers said he will take the long route around or a boat to those in need in East Cape Girardeau. In the meantime, they are delivering boxes to members of the McClure community.
“Blessing boxes are for anyone in the 62957 area code, because we don’t know if you’ve been affected by water or not,” Myers said.
Whether you are flooded or not, you can come get a blessing box. Pat Dickerson is a senior citizen with limited income, she said her blessing box came at the right time.
“You know you don’t have the money for everything...to drive all the way around or something, it helps a lot,” Dickerson said.
Myers, his wife, their children, and many other members in the community along with members of The Spark Ministries give up their daily life every day to make sure the community is not without.
“I haven’t been to work in a month, I’ve been blessed. My employers working with me....That’s just what we do, we see somebody in need and we help,” Myers said.
You never know if it could be a loved one or friend in need.
Choked up, Myers said, “My brother lost his home... My nephews homeless. It’s not just families, it’s friends, it’s your sixth grade teacher. She’s down here in Egyptian Acres. It’s all a part of your story.”
A story that community will not soon forget, and a story they hope will have a happy ending.
“I want us to get back to normal, I want our tee-ball teams to be playing ball and I want kids to go to school...I just want normalcy again,” Myers said.
Again, that community is need of donations. If you would like to donate, you can bring it to The Spark Ministries in McClure or call Volunteer Coordinator James Myers 573-270-4680.
