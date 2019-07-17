Mayfield man facing drug charges after report of attempted burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple drug charges after a report of an attempted burglary.
Joshua Nesler, 29, of Mayfield, was charged with first-degree, first offense trafficking controlled substance more than 10 doses (Alazropam); first-degree, first offense trafficking in controlled substance less than 10 doses (Hydrocodone); possession/use of drug paraphernalia; and public intoxication (other than alcohol) - first offense.
On Tuesday, July 16 at around 1:40 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to Clayton Road in southeast Graves County for a report of an attempted burglary.
The caller reported they thought they saw someone go into the woods behind their home.
The deputy searched the wooded area, but didn’t find anyone.
While talking to caller, deputies say there was a report of a man walking in the area of KY 1124. A deputy went to check it out and found Nesler, who they said was “obviously manifestly under the influence of substances other than alcohol.”
Nesler was arrested and searched. Deputies say they found six Hydrocodone tablets in his shorts pocket, along with nine whole and 59 pieces of Alazopram tablets in his shoe.
