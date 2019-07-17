Man previously banned from Walmart arrested for burglary at the store

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Mayfield, Kentucky responded to a Walmart store on Tuesday, July 16.
Around 4:49 p.m. police responded to a report of a man that had shoplifted and then exited the store.
Jesse Cole Piscatelle, 34 of Mayfield, was charged with burglary third-degree and transported to the Graves County Jail.
The suspect was described as wearing a yellow shirt, khaki shorts and carrying black backpack.
Police said they made contact with a person matching the description and identified the man as Jesse Piscatelle.
Stolen merchandise was found on his person and he was placed under arrest.
Police said they were told Piscatelle had been previously banned from the store.
