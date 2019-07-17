Hawaii man accused of charging around $8K to stolen Graves Co. Fiscal Court credit card

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Hawaii man is accused of charging around $8,000 to a stolen court credit card.
Sean Allen Waszily, 48, of Wailuku, Hawaii, was arrested and is facing federal charges, as well as local charges in Louisiana.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on July 11 after a complaint from the Graves County Fiscal Court that its Regions Bank card had been fraudulently used in the New Orleans, Louisiana area.
The suspect charged in excess of $8,000 on the card.
During the investigation with a New Orleans cab company, deputies say a suspect was named after several transactions were made in the area.
The U.S. Marshal’s Service based in New Orleans was able to identify the suspect as Waszily.
At the time, agents say he had active fugitive warrants in several states.
According to the U.S. Marshal’s Service, he had ties to Ohio; Hawaii; California; Las Vegas, Nevada and Florida. He was wanted by the Marshal’s Service for federal failure to register as a sex offender.
Over the next several days, agents began surveillance on him.
At around 12:56 p.m. on July 16, a U.S. marshal contacted a Graves County deputy to tell him Waszily was arrested. Authorities say another man, 48-year-old Mike Ricks, of the New Orleans area, was also arrested on a parole warrant out of Louisiana for drugs.
According to the sheriff’s office, all unauthorized purchases were credited back to the Graves County Fiscal Court.
Other agencies that helped identify, find and arrest Waszily include: U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans, Louisiana; U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Florida, Miami, Florida; Louisiana State Police; Gretna Police Department and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
