KSP: Deputy seriously injured in shooting at rural Kentucky home

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WAVE) - A deputy with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office who was shot in the line of duty is in critical condition.
State police said the officer and a constable were called to a home on Lick Creek Road outside Whitley City around 8 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check.
When police arrived, they found 48-year-old Mark Dungan, of Science Hill, in a car outside the house.
When the sheriff’s deputy approached the car, police say Dungan opened fire, hitting the officer at least once.
Dungan then took off in his car, KSP said. While trying to flee, Dungan hit the constable’s patrol car head-on then sped off again.
KSP responded and found Dungan in a nearby cemetery. Troopers were able to arrest him without any further trouble.
The McCreary County deputy was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition. He has not been identified.
The constable was not injured.
KSP is investigating and will release more information.
