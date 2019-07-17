5 kids reported missing in McCracken Co. located

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Five kids who were reported missing have been found.
No information has been released as to where the youths were located according to the sheriff’s department in McCracken County.
On Tuesday, July 16, deputies reported 14-year-old Garret Duncan was last seen at 9:30 a.m. walking from a home in the 9500 block of Ogden Landing Road.
When deputies were following up on a lead, they were told four more juveniles were possibly with him.
Those four included: 10-year-old Alyssa Carson, 11-year-old Deanna Carson, 12-year-old Breanna Cotton and 14-year-old Jaedyn Bennett.
According to the sheriff’s department, they were last seen on at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 in the 8100 block of Ogden Landing Rd. They say the three sisters also took their brown pit bull with them when they left.
Deputies say all five were seen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at a Dollar General at the corner of Cairo and Ogden Landing Rd.
No clothing description could be given of the girls, deputies say.
Duncan was described as about 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, light-colored jeans and black/red Nike tennis shoes.
According to deputies, Duncan is known to frequent the Metropolis Lake Road/Palestine Church Road area, as well as the Saxony Trailer Park.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.
