First mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in southern Ill.

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus in southern Illinois.
Staff from the Southern Seven Health Department collected the mosquitoes in Massac County in early July. They say no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported, so far.
“As we start to see higher temperatures, we will start to see more West Nile virus activity,” said Acting IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, “While we see West Nile virus in Illinois ever year, it is important not to become complacent. It’s easy to take precautions to protect yourself by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”
Monitoring for West Nile Virus in Illinois includes lab tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing sick horses and humans with West Nile Virus-like symptoms.
People who see a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird should contact their local health department, which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.
West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, that picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. According to the health department, symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile Virus will not show any symptoms.
In rare cases, they say severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis, or even death, can occur.
People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile Virus.
Precautions include practicing the three “R’s:" reduce, repel and report.
- Reduce - make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. You can also eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other containers
- Repel - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants
- Report - report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito eggs
For more information, you can call the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.