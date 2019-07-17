First Alert: Storms possible with heavy rain, gusty winds

(KFVS) - The heat is back and the rain is sticking around.
Lisa Michaels says isolated showers and storms may linger in our eastern counties this morning.
We’ll have partly cloudy skies as we head into the afternoon with the chance of isolated showers or storms possible. Heavy rain and gusty winds are anticipated with any storm that develops.
The heat and humidity will build up today with high temperatures in the low 90s.
As dew points surge into the upper 70s, the Heartland will experience very uncomfortable conditions for the next five or so days.
We have a excessive heat watch issued starting Thursday afternoon through Sunday night.
Heat related illness are common with index values from 105 degrees and up.
We look to stay dry and see more sun during this time period.
