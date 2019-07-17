FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow-Saturday due to extreme heat index

(KFVS) - A First Alert Action Day is being issued for the Heartland due to extreme heat index values anticipated Thursday through Saturday.
Low level moisture is high across the Heartland thanks to the very wet soil conditions. Because of this, Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says we have seen heat index values in a few areas today between 115 and 120 degrees.
We expect this trend to continue through at least Saturday evening.
Actual air temperatures will be in the middle 90s but with dew point temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s, this will produce very dangerous heat index values between Noon and 6 p.m. each day.
Please avoid prolonged time outdoor during the afternoon hours and if you have to be outside, wear light weight, light colored clothing.
Remember, heat can kill. More lives are lost to heat than tornadoes, flooding and lightning combined each year.
The threat with any storm that develops is hail, gusty winds and heavy rain. The tornado risk is low.
