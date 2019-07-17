East Cape Girardeau leaders prepare damage assessment paperwork

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - While the Mississippi River’s going down, the costs to fight the flood keep rising.
East Cape Girardeau Village Trustee Jason Tubbs, started organizing the financial and infrastructural losses on Monday, July 15 and said he expects the final monetary total to be about $2 million for East Cape Girardeau.
It includes things like damage to the exterior of private homes and public buildings, roads, and sewage systems. It also covers expenses like equipment costs, gas for pumps and more.
He said if all goes well, the village will receive federal funds.
“It’s crucial. Without that help, it’s detrimental to our whole area. Financially it could ruin us. We know we have farmers that have lost this whole year, we have business may not recover from this, we definitely have homeowners that will never recover from this," said Tubbs.
Alexander County’s EMA Director Mike Turner is also filling out paperwork for county resources like the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, Alexander County Highway Department and McClure and East Cape Water District.
Tubbs said he will turn in his damage assessment paperwork to Turner on Thursday, July 18.
