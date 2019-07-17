2 charged in connection to string of burglaries in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in Mount Vernon, Ill.
Kadin Gulley and Alexander Williams were charged with one count of burglary in connection to a burglary at Showcase Home Furnishings on July 12; a second count of burglary in connection to a residential burglary at a home in the 1000 block of South 25th on June 26.
Gulley was also charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.
Williams was also charged with resisting arrest.
According to police, they and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Detective Divisions have been investigating burglaries in the Mt. Vernon and Jefferson County areas.
Detectives identified two persons of interest.
On Tuesday, July 16, around 10:48 a.m., officers found the two suspects at a home in the 5500 block of Dix Irvington Road.
According to police, Gulley tried to run from the home but was confronted by officers outside. He then ran back into the home and tried to barricade himself inside a bathroom. They said the second suspect, Williams, was also found hiding inside the home. Both were taken into custody.
Police say Gulley was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug equipment.
During the investigation, detectives found several items of stolen property that were taken during recent burglaries in the Summersville area. They say these burglaries are currently under investigation and additional charges are expected.
Gulley and Williams were taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center.
