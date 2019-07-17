Attorney accused of hitting fellow attorney in head with Lysol can

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Blood is being cleaned from a room in the Hall of Justice after two attorneys got into a fight.
Defense attorneys Lindsey Scott and J.R. “Jim” Moore got into a fight in a room on the third floor around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Carl Yates.
Yates said Moore was in the attorney room when Scott entered the room and hit Moore in the head with a Lysol can. Moore was bleeding from the head following the attack and was taken to Jewish Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
Scott was placed in handcuffs and received medical attention at University of Louisville Hospital. Yates said after Scott is released from the hospital he will be booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault.
Yates did not state what started the fight.
Crews have been working to clean the room.
This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.