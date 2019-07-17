3 arrested for burglary, ‘pilfering’ unoccupied home

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested in Mayfield, Kentucky for illegally entering an unoccupied home.
Police were called to the home on E. Walnut St. on Tuesday, July 16.
Mayfield Officers believe the side door of the house received damage caused by someone forcing their way into the dwelling.
After entering the home, the officers said they found a male and two female juveniles in what appeared to be a living room.
Officers report there were multiple prescription containers on the floor and the house had been ‘pilfered through’.
All three suspects were taken into custody.
The juveniles were cited for burglary third-degree and released to their parents.
Michael Sanderson, of Mayfield, was booked into the Graves County Jail on a burglary third-degree charge.
