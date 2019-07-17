Ameren shares energy-saving tips ahead of high temps

(KFVS) - High temperatures with a higher heat index will leave you wanting to save on your energy bill.
Ameren Missouri has some tips to reduce energy and save you money.
- Install a smart thermostat - These devices can reduce energy use by 10-20 percent if you program them to raise the temperature during the day when no one is home
- Use blinds and blackout curtains - This helps keep out sunlight and keep the inside cooler
- Use ceiling fans - Ceiling fans can make a room feel 4 degrees cooler, so you can set the thermostat higher and reduce your bill. It is also important to set your fan to run counterclockwise in the summer to push cold air down
- Replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs - The average U.S. household has about 70 lightbulbs. Replacing your home’s five most frequently used light fixtures or bulbs with energy-saving ones. LED bulbs are also much cooler, operating at 87 degrees as compared to an average of 335 degrees for an incandescent bulb
- Seal uncontrolled air leaks - You can save 10-20 percent on your energy bills by installing weather stripping around windows and doors and ensuring fireplace dampers are shut
