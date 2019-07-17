2 accused of throwing bricks from building roof in Benton, Ky.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are accused of throwing bricks off of a building roof.
Jack Fell, II was charged with alcohol intoxication - first/second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal mischief.
Ryan Combs was charged with alcohol intoxication - first/second offense and first-degree criminal mischief.
According to police, at around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, an officer responded to the area of 1102 Main Street for a complaint of a possible vandalism.
The officer was checking the area and hear glass breaking around Antiques Et Cetera. He said he saw two people near the stairs of the building.
According to police, Combs admitted that both had been on the roof of the National Store and were throwing bricks from the roof.
Police say there was substantial damage done to Peel & Holland, as well as damage to State Farm, The National Store and the Church of Christ building.
The investigation is ongoing.
