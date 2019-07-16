Woman wanted, 2 men arrested in connection to Mayfield murder investigation

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges and a woman is wanted in connection to a murder investigation.
Dimetri Ross, 27, of Mayfield, was charged with complicity to commit the offense of murder.
Standford Shelton, 30, of Mayfield, was charged with murder.
Hayden E. Dunnigan, 28, of Mayfield is wanted on an arrest warrant for complicity to commit the offense of murder.
She is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 150 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621.
According to police, they served the arrest warrants for Ross and Shelton on Tuesday, July 16. Both men were believed to be involved in the June 18 drive-by shooting at 702 West Lee Street that resulted in the death of Savannah Hancock.
Police were assisted in the investigation by the Graves County Sheriff’s Department, Paducah Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
