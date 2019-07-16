What you need to know July 16

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today.

The remnants of Tropical Depression Barry are expected to drop two to six inches of rain across the Heartland during the next few days.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Rain will likely become a little more scattered overnight on Monday.

Rain will become more widespread through the morning hours and daytime hours on Tuesday.

A human-sized jellyfish was spotted off the English coast.

Police say flushing drugs could create ‘meth-gators’ in north Alabama.

