What you need to know July 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 16.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today.
The remnants of Tropical Depression Barry are expected to drop two to six inches of rain across the Heartland during the next few days.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected.
Rain will likely become a little more scattered overnight on Monday.
Rain will become more widespread through the morning hours and daytime hours on Tuesday.
- The City of Jackson passed a zoning ordinance for the medical marijuana in the city.
- Communities across the Heartland are feeling the impact of flooding beyond Alexander County.
- What is left of Tropical Depression Barry could make matters worse for East Cape Girardeau.
- Police seized nearly $34,000 in counterfeit bills and fake payroll checks on July 12.
A human-sized jellyfish was spotted off the English coast.
Police say flushing drugs could create ‘meth-gators’ in north Alabama.
