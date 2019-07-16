Well water safety check to come to Union Co., Ill residents

Union County, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents who want their well water tested in Union County, Illinois will soon have an opportunity to do just that.
According to Shawnna Rhine, Public Relations Coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department & Head Start, on Aug. 19 Southern 7 will hold a safety check at the Union County Farm Bureau in Jonesboro.
The check will begin at 9 a.m and go through 11 a.m. for local residents.
Anyone interested can stop by the bureau to purchase a test kit or $20.
Rhine said the kit will come with instructions on how to collect water into the container provided along with postage pail mailing label to sent the sample off.
You can also return it to the Farm Bureau by 11 a.m. to be sent off for testing.
Testing for E.coli and Coliform will be done by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) lab, Rhine said.
Rhine also said for anyone unable to come to the safety check, a kit can be picked up at your local health department.
A S7HC Sanitarian can also come to your home to collect a sample. On site testing is performed for a $50 fee.
If you have any questions regarding checking the safety of your well water, contact BJ Newbury, Environmental Health Director, at 618-634-2297 ext. 110 or bnewbury@s7hd.org.
