Vehicle hydroplanes, leaves roadway in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person suffered a minor injury after a crash in Graves County, Kentucky.
Officials said on July 15 a deputy responded to a single vehicle collision on KY 58 West near the intersection of 339 South.
James Ethridge of Mayfield was driving a 2007 Scion when he hydroplaned around a curve.
Officials said the vehicle truck a mailbox and spun backwards into a wooded fence row.
Heavy rain was reported in the area at the time of the crash according to officials.
Ethridge was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
His brother Jessie Ethridge was also in the vehicle and refused treatment after the crash.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wingo Fire/Rescue and the Mayfield/ Graves County EMS.
