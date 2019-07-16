Tetanus shots urged for those dealing with flooding conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People are still dealing with flooding along the Mississippi River.
Health officials want to make sure you are up-to-date on your tetanus shots just in case you get sick.
Health officials with the Southern Seven Health Department and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center urge you to be careful, especially if you are dealing with flooding conditions.
"Floodwaters can contain all kinds of things," Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Project Coordinator Autumn Grim said. "It can contain animal and human waste, chemical components, there can be hidden objects in the flood waters that can actually cause puncture wounds. So tetanus should always be in the back of your mind when dealing with something like that."
Southern Seven Health Department Public Relations Shawnna Rhinne said the tetanus shot is a vaccine that you need a boost shot for every decade. She said it's important you get the shot, especially if you feel you might have the tetanus disease.
"It can be a deadly disease if it's not taken care of," Rhinne stated.
Rhinne said they have shots available at each of their offices throughout the seven counties.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is holding an open house on July 23-25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tetanus shots will be available as well.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to get a TDAP or TD booster shot, call your local health department.
