Scattered showers will end later this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We continue to see scattered showers rotate around the circulation of once was Barry. With the large amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, very heavy rain is likely with the heavier showers and this could cause areas of flash flooding to occur. This activity will begin to exit the area later this evening. Temperatures have been held down thanks to the cloud cover and shower activity. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.