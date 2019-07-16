Scattered showers will end later this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We continue to see scattered showers rotate around the circulation of once was Barry. With the large amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, very heavy rain is likely with the heavier showers and this could cause areas of flash flooding to occur. This activity will begin to exit the area later this evening. Temperatures have been held down thanks to the cloud cover and shower activity. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot. There is a slight chance we could see a few storms move into our area late. Highs will reach the lower 90s. Heat index values will approach 100 degrees.
An excessive heat watch has been issued for much of the area for later this week. Heat index values will be between 105 and 110 degrees Thursday through Saturday during the afternoon hours. It does appear we could see some relief from the heat by the start of next week.
