Scattered heavy rain continues this afternoon and evening...then get ready to heat up!

Scattered heavy rain will continue through the evening and first part of the overnight hours. There is a small chance we could see an isolated tornado, best chance would be in our far eastern counties. We will finally start to dry out through the overnight hours. Tonight’s lows will be in the lower to mid 70s. Much of the day on Wednesday will be dry, hot and humid. More showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in from the northwest by the late afternoon and evening hours. This could impact your evening plans on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Feels like numbers from Thursday through the weekend will easily be in the triple digits.