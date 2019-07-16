New legislation to protect victims of sex trafficking to become law in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed House Bull 397 into law.
According to Representative and bill sponsor Mary Elizabeth Coleman, the bill will protect underage victims of sex trafficking.
Representative Coleman also said the bill will be the start of other provisions meant to ensure the health and well being of children in all of Missouri.
The bill includes the following provisions:
- Hailey’s Law: meant to better protect children by improving the state’s Amber Alert system.
- Simon’s Law: prevents do-not-resuscitate orders from being issued for Missouri children without parental approval.
- Nathan’s Law: makes unlicensed day care facilities safer for Missouri children.
- Improvements to the state’s child fatality review panels, which will help save the lives of young people by allowing the panels to share vital information.
- Important changes to the state’s foster care system ensuring children have access to healthcare.
With the governor’s signature, the bill is now set to become law on Aug. 28.
