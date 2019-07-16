Mayfield, Ky. man sentenced to 30 years for child porn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday, July 15 on child porn charges.
Ray Crawford, 40, of Mayfield, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for his conviction on child pornography charges.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the conviction was the result of a Feb. 9 investigation. Detectives say it led to a search warrant being executed at an apartment in the 900 block of Ellis Drive in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
They say they found evidence during the search.
Crawford was identified as the suspect and was arrested.
