Man conceals liquor in pants, takes 2 more bottles and leaves Ky. store

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One man was arrested after sheriff’s deputies said he took several bottles of alcohol from The Smoke Shop.
McCracken County, Kentucky Deputies responded to the store on Old US Highway 45 on July 6 for a report of a male shoplifter.
Video surveillance shows a black male, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt, concealing a bottle of liquor in his pants according to deputies. Before he walked out, deputies said he can be seen on video grabbing two more bottles and leaving without paying for the items.
The items are valued at $125
Deputies said the man was gone before they arrived.
Anyone with information about the male is asked to contact McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.
