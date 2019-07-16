Ky. police looking for 3 men in connection to stolen credit cards investigation

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Police are looking for three men in connection to a stolen credit cards investigation.
On July 15 at 9 a.m., Mayfield police say they responded to a vehicle break-in at the YMCA on Cuba Road. The victim told them someone had broken her car window and took her wallet.
Police say the victim said she had already called and canceled all of her debit/credit cards.
As officers were investigating, they said the victim received messages on her cell phone that her credit card was being used. Officers then tried to catch up with the suspects at several different locations where the card was being used, but were unsuccessful.
According to police, the stolen card was used in multiple businesses in Mayfield, including Walgreens on Paris Road, Dollar General on Paducah Road and Dollar General on 45 North. The thefts happened between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Mayfield police then contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. They said the victim reported receiving alerts that her credit card was being used at several different locations in McCracken County.
Deputies were dispatched to the Paducah Athletic Club, located on Lebanon Church Road, for a report of criminal mischief and thefts from vehicles on the parking lot.
They say the suspects spent about 25 minutes on the parking lot looking into numerous vehicles, and breaking into two.
According to the sheriff’s office, the only item stolen was a purse and its contents for a total cost of approximately $125. The victim was able to cancel the cards before any fraudulent charges were made.
Deputies also responded to a Dollar General on Lone Oak Road for other charges that were made on the first victim’s stolen card. They said the amount is unknown at this time.
The suspect or suspects charged thousands of dollars from the stolen credit card in Mayfield and McCracken County.
Police and deputies reviewed the videos and say three men were involved and were driving a dark silver or grey SUV, possibly a GMC. They have not identified the men yet.
They are asking the public for help identifying the three suspects.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or text CrimeStoppers at WKY, plus your tip to 547411.
