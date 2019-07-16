Ill. man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for possession of stolen vehicle

Leek was seen stealing a 2003 Buick Regal and driving away. (Source: Jackson County State's Attorney)
By Jasmine Adams | July 16, 2019 at 8:20 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 8:20 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, July 15 the Jackson County State’s Attorney announced the sentence of 28-year-old Brandon M. Leek.

The State’s Attorney said Leek, of Anna, Illinois, entered a guilty plea to the charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a class 2 felony.

Leek was sentenced to four and one-half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a two year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.

The State’s Attorney said on December 28 or 2019 Carbondale police responded to a reported vehicle theft in the parking lot area of a shopping center in the city.

Leek was seen stealing a 2003 Buick Regal and driving away.

Police later got surveillance video of Leek committing the offense.

