Free back-to-school event at Bi-County Health Dept.

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team will host a free back-to-school event at the Bi-County Health Department on July 26.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will include free backpacks, free school supplies, free dental exams, free eye exams, immunizations, face painting, resource fair, free food, games, free haircuts and more.
The Action Team hosts quarterly family fun events in Franklin and Williamson Counties to provide free family functions to community members.
Its overall goal is to “support and promote positive youth development in Franklin and Williamson County through prevention programs and services, networking and collaboration, and raising public awareness of resources devoted to the well-being of young people.”
