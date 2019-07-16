FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY- BARRY BRINGS MORE RAIN

Remnants of Barry will bring scattered rain will move through during the morning but staying humid and mild with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will start off the day but breaks in them will occur during the afternoon allowing the atmosphere to destabilize and allow scattered storms to form. There could be an isolated strong/severe storm may occur with damaging winds being the primary threat. High temperatures today will be in the low 80s. A flash flood watch is still out until Tuesday night for many southeast counties due to heavy rain amounts already fallen and more rain on the way.