Eight Cape Catfish players named Prospect League All-Stars

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish had eight players named to the Prospect League All-Star team on Tuesday.
The following players have been named to the West Division All-Star team to be coached by Catfish Manager Steve Larkin.
Cape Catfish Prospect League All-Stars:
OF Andrew Stone
OF Ellison Hanna II
IF Dalton Doyle
C Andrew Keck
C Jackson Campbell
P Bryan McNeely
P Ryan Vogt
P Jack Wolfe
The Prospect League All-Star game and Home Run Derby will be hosted by the Normal CornBelters July 22-24.
