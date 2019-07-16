Eight Cape Catfish players named Prospect League All-Stars

By Todd Richards | July 16, 2019 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 3:56 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish had eight players named to the Prospect League All-Star team on Tuesday.

The following players have been named to the West Division All-Star team to be coached by Catfish Manager Steve Larkin.

Cape Catfish Prospect League All-Stars:

OF Andrew Stone

OF Ellison Hanna II

IF Dalton Doyle

C Andrew Keck

C Jackson Campbell

P Bryan McNeely

P Ryan Vogt

P Jack Wolfe

The Prospect League All-Star game and Home Run Derby will be hosted by the Normal CornBelters July 22-24.

