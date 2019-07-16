Driver arrested in two-vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two drivers were injured in an early morning crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 16.
The crash happened approximately three miles south of Mayfield at the intersection of Chris Dr. and East Tucker Rd.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Vanessa Medina, of Mayfield, reportedly pulled her vehicle out of the intersection and into the path of a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Beverly Kelley, of Mayfield.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they reported that one of the vehicles had clipped a utility pole which was supporting electrical lines.
West Kentucky Rural Electric crews shut off the power to the line to allow first responders to treat both drivers.
During an investigation of the crash, deputies state they learned Medina was operating her vehicle on a revoked drivers license.
Medina was arrested and booked into the Graves Count Jail.
She was charged with operating on a suspended/revoked operators license and failure to surrender revoked operators license.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayfield Graves County EMS and West Kentucky Rural Electric.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.