Dispatch staff confirming addresses in Fulton Co., Ky.

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Dispatch staff with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to confirm the addresses of residents throughout the Kentucky community.
In a Facebook post, Dispatch said they do not want anyone to be alarmed if they see a sheriff’s vehicle traveling slowly through neighborhood.
Dispatchers report they are simply recording/confirming house numbers in their database and will not be stopping at the addresses.
Staff are undertaking the task so they can update their maps and so they “easily find you” if there is an emergency.
On Monday, July 15 staff members were in the Myron Cory and Troy St. areas of Hickman.
