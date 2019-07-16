Cape Girardeau city finance director honored for 31 years of service; replacement named

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City council members honored Finance Director John Richbourg at the meeting on Monday, July 15.
He has held the position since 1988 and crunched the number sunder four city managers. He was honored for his work by Mayor Bob Fox.
John credited his staff, who was in attendance to support him. His family, including his first granddaughter, were also there.
Victor Brownless, who has been training under Richbourg, was appointed finance director at the meeting.
Richbourg will continue to work part-time at city hall.
