15-year-old killed, 3 injured in Pemiscot County, Mo. crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One teen was killed and three others were injured after a crash in Pemiscot County, Missouri on July 14.
Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report indicated the crash happened around 6:25 p.m. on Route B south of Homestown.
An 18-year-old driver, Hunter Shelton was driving northbound on the roadway.
Officials said the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Shelton had three passengers which included a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old passengers.
All three were ejected from the vehicle.
The report said the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Arkansas Coroner Mike Godsey around 9:27 p.m.
The two 16-year-old passengers were taken to an area hospital. Shelton was taken by helicopter to an Arkansas hospital.
No one in the crash was wearing a seat belt according to officials.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.