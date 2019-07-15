What you need to know July 15

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Monday, July 15.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Monday and Tuesday.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry are expected to drop two to six inches of rain across the Heartland during the next few days.
With much of the area still experiencing flooding, the KFVS First Alert Weather team is declaring Monday and Tuesday First Alert Action Days.
The main threat from the storm will be heavy rainfall and flash flooding but isolated severe storms are possible.
- 102-year-old Arabella Stike celebrated her birthday by attending the St. Louis Cardinals game.
- A 12-year-old from Jackson, Missouri blocked 2,019 soccer goal attempts for his dad who lost his life last year.
- The Red Cross will be setting up to conduct casework for residents in East Cape Girardeau.
- Many parts of the Heartland are experiencing flooding. Keep up with the flooded areas here.
Danielle Metz will be forever thankful for former President Barack Obama.
After a Missouri woman’s car was stolen, she found a way to track down the thief and steal it back.
